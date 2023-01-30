‘Nobody At The NYT Has Ever Tried To Handcuff Somebody’: CNN Analyst Pushes Back Against Tyre Nichols Reporting

CNN’s Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller pushed back Monday on a report from The New York Times (NYT) about the arrest and subsequent death of Tyre Nichols.

Nichols died three days after a Jan. 7 traffic stop that has drawn intense scrutiny. Police say five officers, who have all been fired and charged, pulled Nichols over for “reckless driving” during which a “confrontation occurred” and Nichols fled on foot. Officers then pursued Nichols and “another confrontation occurred,” police said. Video footage released Friday showed the officers beating Nichols. Nichols then complained of shortness of breath and was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

CNN’s Poppy Harlow brought up a NYT article entitled “71 Commands in 13 Minutes: Officers Gave Tyre Nichols Impossible Orders,” that reviewed the footage of the arrest.

“I think ‘The New York Times’ this morning did an excellent job of explaining just what he was up against,” Harlow said. “Tyre Nichols was up against 71 commands in 13 minutes – that’s a headline. And it ticks through the contradictory orders that were given by these officers of things that Tyre could not do, like yelling at him to show his hands as they’re holding his hands down, commanding him to get on the ground when he’s already on the ground, over and over and over again. How does that happen? Not by one officer, not by two, but five?”

“Well, I would first say that nobody at ‘The New York Times’ has ever tried to handcuff somebody who didn’t want to be handcuffed. And I would look at that tape myself a few times to see when they’re giving these commands, his position is changing back and forth all the time,” Miller said.

“But the fundamental problem is, they’re not functioning as a team that looks like they’ve worked together before in a similar situation. They’re not functioning as a team that has practiced an arrest in control. This was a full on failure.” (RELATED: ‘I Feel Sorry For Them’: Tyre Nichols’ Mother Gives Gut-Wrenching Interview On CNN)

Nichols death has sparked protests in Memphis, where the incident occurred, as well as other major cities. Protesters shut down the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge for hours on Friday.