EXCLUSIVE: Ted Cruz Introduces 3 Bills To Accelerate Oil And Gas Permitting To Make America Energy Secure Again

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz introduced three pieces of legislation Monday that would accelerate oil and gas permitting in the U.S. to make energy secure in the country.

The Daily Caller first obtained the three bills, the first of which is titled the Energy Freedom Act. The legislation would accelerate federal permitting for energy projects and pipelines; mandate new onshore and offshore oil and gas lease sales; approve pending liquified natural gas (LNG) export licenses; and speed up solar, wind and geothermal development.

The second bill, titled the Federal Permitting Modernization Act (FAST Act), would require federal agencies to reform and prioritize federal approvals by requiring timelines: five days for federal agencies to notify the public of the project by publishing details in the Federal Register; 30 days to publish those environmental documents for review; 60 days for the public to comment on those documents and 30 days for the public to approve or disapprove the project based on that information and feedback.

The third bill, titled the 90-Day Review Act, would shorten the timetable to file a petition for judicial review of a permit, license or approval of a major infrastructure project, such as a highway or public transit project, from 150 days down to 90 days.

“Under President Joe Biden, American families are struggling with record-high gasoline and home heating prices thanks in large part to the Biden administration’s hostility toward oil and gas. One study found $157 billion in energy investment is tied up in the federal permitting process. I’m reintroducing the Energy Freedom Act to reverse Biden’s actions so we don’t have to resort to tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve,” Cruz said in a statement before introducing the legislation. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Josh Hawley Calls For Investigation Into Biden Admin’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve Releases To China)

“This bill won’t cost taxpayers a dime, but it will provide the United States billions in revenue in the coming years by expediting permitting, leasing, safe new pipelines, and exports, and providing much needed regulatory certainty. The Energy Freedom Act would put a stop to the Biden administration’s sabotage of the American energy industry, and Congress should take it up without delay,” Cruz added.

The Energy Freedom Act would also require the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the Department of Energy to review permits to export liquified natural gas within 60 days, and immediately approves permits pending to export liquified natural gas through 2025. It would also require the FERC and the U.S. Army Corps to complete permitting for interstate natural gas projects in one year or less, and prohibits rejection of a natural gas pipeline if the project meets safety regulations. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Ted Cruz Introduces Legislation To Impose Term Limits For Congress)

“America’s infrastructure should be able to be completed in a timely and predictable manner without excessive government red tape and delays. I’m proud to introduce two bills that would loosen the federal government’s stranglehold on infrastructure projects and get Americans back to work,” Cruz told the Caller.