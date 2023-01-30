Democrats Inadvertently Reveal How The GOP Can Win Big

While Democrats may have staved off the complete red tsunami that was predicted, there was on county which Republicans won handily: Miami-Dade County. This county, the country’s seventh most populous, could provide a roadmap for future GOP wins in a changing political landscape.

Division in the Democratic Party is on full display in Miami-Dade, as establishment DNC heavyweights butt up against grassroots party activists on the best strategy to win back the county from Republicans.