Gas Prices Jump For Fifth Straight Week With No End In Sight

Gas prices have increased for the fifth straight week, reaching a nationwide average of $3.49 per gallon, according to data compiled by GasBuddy.

The national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline is up 33.3 cents over the past month and 14.1 cents from a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports from 150,000 gas stations nationwide. (RELATED: American Oil Giant Shatters Earnings Record On The Back Of Soaring Gas Prices)

Fuel Insights: NATIONAL AVERAGE GASOLINE PRICE UP FOR FIFTH STRAIGHT WEEK, DEMAND INCHES UP https://t.co/lKWTZagNf7 — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) January 30, 2023

“The national average price of gasoline has risen for the fifth straight week as retailers pass along the rise in wholesale gasoline prices due to continued challenges: refinery utilization that still hasn’t fully recovered from December’s cold weather, and refinery maintenance season that’s just around the corner,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“There appears to be little good news on the gas price front, with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon. Because of the surge in prices last spring, many refineries that had planned maintenance deferred maintenance until 2023,” De Haan added.

AAA Gas Prices recorded similar data to GasBuddy, with a national average of $3.508 per gallon of regular, up 33 cents in the past month and 14 cents from last year. Rising gas demand and higher oil prices have caused gas prices to rise over the past five weeks, according to AAA.

Hawaii, California and Washington have the highest gas prices in the nation, according to AAA and GasBuddy. The national average gas price is still down 30 percent from summer 2022’s peak of over $5 per gallon.