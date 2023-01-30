Chinese State Media Repeats Left-Wing Talking Points, Blames Mass Shootings Against Asians On Hate

Chinese state-run media blamed “hate” for a recent spate of violence committed against Asians in the U.S. on Sunday, parroting talking points recently rolled out by several prominent left-wing politicians.

“Hate crimes” in the U.S. allegedly rose 177% against Asians between 2020 and 2022, according to “statistics” cited within an editorial published by China’s Global Times, which the State Department designated as a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) “propaganda outlet” and “foreign mission” in 2020. In order to support its allegations, the state-run editorial cited remarks made by President Joe Biden on Jan. 26 at the White House’s inaugural Lunar New Year celebration during which Biden claimed the U.S. had experienced a “rise of anti-Asian hate crimes,” according to a White House announcement. (RELATED: Dem Rep Who Opposed New China Committee Serves On Non-Profit That Shares Staff With Alleged Chinese Intel Front Groups)

“Racism, hate speech and gun crime are chronic systemic diseases in the U.S.,” Global Times claimed.

The state-run editorial went as far as to claim that “the main target of hatred has shifted from Jews to Asians” in the U.S., citing remarks made about the alleged expansion of “white supremacist and Neo-Nazi ideologies” by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during an International Holocaust Remembrance Day event in New York on Jan. 27.

Global Times’ editorial comes less than a week after California suffered two unrelated back-to-back mass shootings in Monterey Park on Jan. 21 and Half Moon Bay on Jan. 24, during which the victims and alleged shooters in both incidents were reportedly Asian.

Despite this, some politicians have claimed that these incidents were racial in nature.

For example, New York Democratic Rep. Grace Meng characterized the Monterey Park shooting as “anti-Asian violence” in a Jan. 22 tweet.

I am deeply saddened to learn of the attack last night in Monterey Park, CA following a Lunar New Year festival, a truly devastating way to bring in the new year. My heart goes out to everyone impacted by this senseless act of anti-Asian violence. 1/2 https://t.co/1DkYAIIaOk — Grace Meng (@RepGraceMeng) January 22, 2023

Similarly, California Democratic Rep. Judy Chu told Politico on Jan. 24 that even if the Monterey Park shooter’s race was the same as his victims, it did “not necessarily” impact whether or not the tragedy was an anti-Asian attack.

Chu recently came under fire for serving on a non-profit which has shared multiple personnel with several alleged Chinese intelligence front groups, a DCNF investigation reported on Jan. 26.

The DCNF report came just weeks after Chu voted against the formation of the new House Select China Committee, which, in part, is reportedly slated to tackle Chinese influence operations. In support of her vote, Chu claimed that the initiative could lead to anti-Asian violence, according to a statement released by the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), which Chu chairs.

Seemingly echoing Chu’s statements, Global Times also alleged that a “bipartisan consensus” to get “tough on China” — which the editorial characterized as the “China threat theory” — would inevitably breed hate and grow “flowers of evil.”

“If the U.S. does not end hate attacks in international politics, it will not end hate attacks at home,” Global Times claimed before warning that the “large-scale hatred storm” will “destroy everything” with “violent power.”

Global Times, Chu and Meng did not respond immediately to the DCNF’s request for comment.

