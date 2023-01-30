Google Fires Employee For Not Being ‘Inclusive,’ After He Rejected Female Coworker’s Sexual Advances, Lawsuit Claims

Google executive fired an executive for not being “inclusive” enough after he refused a female coworker’s sexual advances at a Christmas party, a lawsuit alleges.

Ryan Olohan, who had received several awards and sizable bonuses for his performance, was harassed by Tiffany Miller at a dinner in Dec. 2019, the lawsuit claims. Miller allegedly approached Olohan, rubbed his stomach and commented that her marriage lacked “spice,” adding that she knew he liked Asian women, according to the lawsuit. Miller and Olohan’s wife are both Asian. (RELATED: The Woke Hollywood Empire Was Built On A Risky Business Model. Now, It’s All Crashing Down)

After Olohan reported the behavior to Google’s Human Resources, he was informed that if the roles had been reversed and the harassment had come from a male coworker his “complaint would certainly be escalated.” According to the lawsuit, Google did not investigate Olohan’s allegations and Miller suffered no repercussions.

The lawsuit alleges that Miller then accused Olohan of “microaggressions” on more than one occasion, allegations which HR executives present said were instances of Miller “being petty.” Miller drunkenly told Olohan at another event that she “disagreed with him 70 percent of the time” and “did not like him,” per the lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that Miller’s behavior towards Olohan was “retaliation” for his rejection of her advances and that her attacks on Olohan ultimately led to his dismissal.

Around Feb. 2022, a Google employee informed Olohan that there were “obviously too many white guys” on his team, the lawsuit alleges. The individual and a human resources worker also urged Olohan to fire a male member of his team and hire a female employee in his place, according to the lawsuit.

On Aug. 5, 2022, Olohan was terminated from employment at Google, and a Google Employee Investigations Team explained that Olohan was fired for being “non-inclusive” because he “showed favoritism towards high performers,” the lawsuit claims.

“This employee was terminated with cause after a thorough investigation of complaints by numerous employees,” a Google spokesperson told the Daily Caller. “We firmly stand by our decision here and we will vigorously defend ourselves against these claims.”