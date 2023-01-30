‘A Land Of Subjects And Citizens’: Joy Reid Claims ‘The Right Doesn’t Want’ Kids To Learn American History

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed Monday conservatives didn’t want Americans to learn “this country’s actual history,” saying that America is “still a land of subjects and citizens” where certain “White Americans” receive the “full benefits of citizenship.”

Reid referred to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida rejecting a proposed Advanced Placement course on African-American Studies. DeSantis said the course promoted Critical Race Theory, which holds that America is systemically racist and seeks to hold groups of people accountable for the actions of their ancestors. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Calls Out MSNBC Hosts For ‘Open Racial Hostility’)

“The United States is still a land of subjects and citizens. It’s more subtle, of course, but the basic structure is still the same. White Americans, unless you were poor or disabled, enjoy the full benefits of citizenship,” Reid said. “You can generally vote without impediment as long as you’re not a woke student who prefers the convenience of a drop box. Your families never faced violent reprisals for trying to go to school or work.”

WATCH:

Reid’s remarks came following a weekend of violent protests in the wake of the Memphis Police Department releasing video footage of a traffic stop that led to a violent incident resulting in the death of Tyre Nichols.

“It’s not the race of the officer, it’s the design of the system. Again, occasionally, some of the slave catchers were black. Subjects endure the media and the National Guard, assuming they’re going to riot at any moment, even though the cops who did the killing were arrested and charges and even though it’s the police who tend to break up black vigils with tear gas and batons, not the other way around,” Reid said.

Five police officers, all of whom are black, face charges of second-degree murder over Nichols’ death. Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies are under investigation for their actions in the incident, and other officers are being removed from duty over what took place.

“Subjects face disapproving questions about what they did to cause their own death. Subjects fear for their children every day of their lives,” Reid continued. “Even when by the grace of god they make it to adulthood because they understand at any day or time they could meet up with the wrong cop on the wrong day and become the next hashtag. Subjects often turn their despair on each other or on their own communities.

“Those are the two Americas. And now you understand why the right doesn’t want your kids to know this country’s actual history, or for you to know it,” Reid said.

