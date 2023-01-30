Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Slams Cincinnati Mayor After His Pre-Game Comments Age Horribly

So many WWE references in these playoffs … Please let this happen for the two-week Super Bowl layover.

There was an extraordinary amount of trash talk between both teams before the Jan. 29 Cincinnati Bengals-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game. In fact, the trash talk was so intense that Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval even got involved in his own shit-talking video.

The biggest highlight of the video had to be Pureval saying Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow needed to take a paternity test to see if he is the father of Patrick Mahomes. He also labeled the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium as “Burrowhead Stadium.” He dubbed Jan. 29 (the day of the game between the Chiefs and Bengals) as “They Gotta Play Us Day” — and as you can see, none of his comments aged well.

Here’s the clip if you missed it:

A WHO DEY proclamation from the Mayor: @Bengals pic.twitter.com/W1tCqupdTw — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) January 27, 2023

As we all know, the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to Super Bowl LVII after Harrison Butker hit a 45-yard field goal, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. The Chiefs will be squaring off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12.

During Kansas City’s AFC Championship celebration, tight end Travis Kelce shot back at the mayor, doing his best impersonation of professional wrestling legend The Rock. And not just any Rock, but Attitude Era-Rock. (RELATED: 49ers’ Trent Williams And Eagles’ K’Von Wallace Ejected After WWE-Style Fight In NFC Championship Game)

“Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni,” Kelce said while holding the AFC Championship trophy in his hand, which led to Cincinnati’s mayor tweeting, “Yeah. Deserved that.”

“I got some wise words for that Cincinnati Mayor.. know your role and shut your mouth, ya jabroni.” – Travis Kelce pic.twitter.com/7Q8kpC0A7L — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) January 30, 2023

Yeah. Deserved that. Congrats to KC on a well-fought win, and good luck in Arizona. Proud of our fans and our @bengals for the energy all year. Who Dey! https://t.co/CdBAsJRyVY — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) January 30, 2023

So great — now I wanna watch old Attitude Era episodes.