Law Professor Claims Cops ‘Do Not Need’ To Make Traffic Stops

A professor at Brooklyn Law School said Monday that police “do not need” to make traffic stops while commenting on the death of Tyre Nichols.

“Police do not need to administer stops in — in basic traffic violations,” Alexis Hoag-Fordjour told “CBS This Morning” co-hosts Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil. “I know all of us I can confidently say have engaged in a minor traffic violation.” (RELATED: ‘Nobody At The NYT Has Ever Tried To Handcuff Somebody’: CNN Analyst Pushes Back Against Tyre Nichols Reporting)

Five former Memphis Police Department officers face charges of second-degree murder following Nichols’ death in a violent altercation following a Jan. 7 traffic stop. Protests erupted across the country in response, with demonstrators in Memphis shutting down a bridge over the weekend, prompting concerns that people could be injured or killed.

WATCH:

“This was a perfect example of how an intervention like body worn cameras, which are conversations happening all over this country, as a type of reform don’t actually work,” Hoag-Fordjour said earlier. “These officers knew they were on film, from their dash cam, from their body cam, and from the aerial cameras, right? And so it did not prevent any of their unlawful conduct. Making commands that they knew Mr. Nichols couldn’t comply with — comply with, even though it was all on film.”

“My really strong sentiment is that to decrease violence between law enforcement officials and the public is to decrease the contact and intervention that police have with the public,” Hoag-Fordjour added.

Two sheriff’s deputies from Shelby County are under investigation for their involvement in the incident.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.