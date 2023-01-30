REPORT: Woman Accuses Marilyn Manson Of Raping Her Repeatedly When She Was 16

A 44-year-old female accuser on Monday filed a lawsuit against rock musician Marilyn Manson in New York’s Nassau Country Supreme Court, accusing the star of repeatedly raping her when she was a teenager, the New York Post (NYP) reported.

The woman filed suit anonymously as Jane Doe, and claimed Manson raped her numerous times between 1995-1999, beginning shortly after her birthday Sept. 15, 1995, according to the NYP. Doe alleged Manson assaulted her on his tour bus and that he threatened to kill her family if she spoke out about what purportedly happened, according to the NYP.

Marilyn Manson sexually assaulted 16-year-old girl on tour bus: suit https://t.co/AuWLibFYSk pic.twitter.com/Nu1DE4YcWv — New York Post (@nypost) January 30, 2023

Doe claimed Manson lured her and another girl onto the bus and asked for their ages as well as information about their parents, according to the NYP. He reportedly wrote down the girls’ phone numbers and addresses. Manson then “performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon Plaintiff, who was a virgin at the time, including but not limited to forced copulation and vaginal penetration,” the NYP reported, citing court documents. Another band member reportedly witnessed the alleged rape.

Manson ostensibly told Doe to “get the fuck off of my bus” when the alleged ordeal was done.

Doe was “in pain, scared, upset, humiliated and confused” following the purported rape, and she developed a drug and alcohol addiction as a result, according to the NYP.

Doe said Manson later contacted her and asked her to send sexy photos of herself and her friends to his fan club’s website, Satan’s Bakesale, the NYP reported. He then allegedly asked her to come to another one of his shows in December 1995.

At the December show, Manson allegedly “groomed Plaintiff [Doe] by complimenting her, playing with her hair and looking at the photos and drawings she brought with her” before sexually assaulting her, according to the NYP. (RELATED: Marilyn Manson Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit With ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actress Esmé Bianco)

“Plaintiff was lured into Defendants’ dark world of drugs, alcohol, sexual deviance, harassment, abuse and assault,” the suit reportedly continues.

Doe described Manson’s alleged actions as being “hostile and verbally abusive,” and said “[Manson] coerced her to have sex with him. [Manson] often coerced Plaintiff to have sex with him and other band members or his assistant at the same time,” according to the NYP.

Doe spoke out about the alleged abuse online in 2021 after others reportedly came forward with similar allegations against Manson. She said Manson retaliated by harassing her online, hacking her accounts and uncovering private information about her, the NYP reported.

In a new lawsuit filed in New York, a woman identified as Jane Doe accuses Marilyn Manson of grooming and sexually assaulting her when she was 16. https://t.co/FizQ6Rs7cY — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 30, 2023

Doe claimed Manson’s record labels, Interscope Music and Nothing Records, promoted and made money from Manson’s purported sexual exploits, according to the outlet.

The record labels “were well aware of [Manson’s] obsession with child pornography and pedophilia and his desire to expose children across America to sexual themes,” according to court documents cited by the NYP.

She claimed the labels supported Manson’s alleged actions “for added publicity and financial gain,” according to the outlet.

Doe is reportedly suing for unspecified damages.