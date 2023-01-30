Teen Vanishes After School In ‘Suspicious’ Circumstances, Police Find Abandoned Phone

A 15-year-old Michigan girl is missing under what police say are “suspicious” circumstances after she failed to return home from school on Friday and authorities found her phone abandoned.

Adriana Davidson of Scio Township was last in touch with her family on Friday morning around 9:00 a.m., while on her way to school, according to ClickOnDetroit.com.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said her family tried to find her when she didn’t return from school but were unable to do so and reported her missing at 12:10 a.m., on Saturday.

Friends of Davidson reportedly said they last saw her around 11:00 a.m., outside of Pioneer High School, according to ClickOnDetroit.com.

Davidson’s father, John, told 7 Action News that her disappearance is uncharacteristic. (RELATED: Family Disappears After 911 Call Asking To Talk To The FBI About 9/11, Grandmother Left Behind)

The search for a missing teenager in Ann Arbor is now entering its third day. 15-year-old Adriana Davidson never came home from school Friday and the details surrounding her disappearance have her family concerned about foul play.

https://t.co/3dJ8Lk2fct — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) January 30, 2023

“We’re going on what? Day 2 now? This is not my daughter,” he said, the outlet reported.

John said he showed up at the school to search for his daughter but couldn’t find her and kept searching.

Director of Community Engagement with Washtenaw Sheriff’s Office Derrick Jackson told 7 Action News that “there’s definitely some suspicious pieces to this.”

Jackson said while Davidson did arrive at school, she left early, according to friends, because she was feeling unwell. Video footage from the bus shows Davidson returned to the campus around noon on Friday but never went inside the building, according to 7 Action News.

A friend told Davidson’s brother, Anthony Lopez that she texted Davidson asking “you straight” before Davidson responded “no,” according to the report.

Authorities say Davidson’s phone was found near the school’s tennis court by a student who gave it to Davidson’s best friend, who then turned it over to police, according to the report.

Davidson’s father said he suspects foul play, 7 Action News reported.

“What teenage girl just wanders off and leaves her phone and doesn’t contact someone?” Jackson reportedly said.

Lopez said the phone was a red flag, according to the report.

“When I found out that Addy was potentially missing, I knew right away she didn’t run away. The red flag for me was the phone,” he said.