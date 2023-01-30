Morgan Wallen Shares Devastating Injury That Changed His Life

Morgan Wallen shared the devastating story that led him to country music superstardom in an interview published Jan. 19.

Wallen, best known for breaking records on country and mainstream music charts, his epic mullet and cancelling cancel culture, apparently did not intend to be a musician. In an interview with Nashville Lifestyle, Wallen explained that, as a child, the only things he cared about were music and sports.

“As I got a little older, sports took over, because when you’re that age it’s cooler to play sports than it is to play music,” he told the outlet. “I would still listen to a lot of music and still loved it, but I didn’t take as much part in it as I did before. And then once my baseball career was over—I was supposed to play in college, got hurt—I went through a period where I was trying to figure out what I was going to do.”

‘Sense Of Competition’: Luke Combs Details His Relationship With Morgan Wallen https://t.co/gcYeH59PLO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 21, 2022

Wallen said the injury left him “devastated.” He’d dedicated so much of his life to playing baseball, so he started writing songs and playing guitar because it “was a way to help me get my feelings out and just to keep my mind occupied and to say the things that I wanted to say,” he told the outlet. (RELATED: TMZ Forced To Remove Article About Super Popular Country Music Star)

“By the time I was about 19 is when I really started growing the love for music that could be my music,” Wallen added.

Despite his injury, Wallen still keeps up with the world of baseball. In July 2022, he paid for a team of Tennessee little leaguers to attend to the World Series in Anderson, South Carolina. Many on the team cut their hair into Wallen’s iconic mullet style as a thank-you.