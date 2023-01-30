‘Potentially Hazardous Winter Weather’ Will Continue Into February

The National Weather Service (NWS) on Monday warned Americans “potentially hazardous winter weather” will hit much of the U.S. throughout the rest of January and into February.

Extreme weather across the U.S. is far from slowing down, with ice storms, winter storms and weather advisories being issued for large portions of the country, according to an NWS Tweet posted Monday morning. An arctic air mass is set to interact with a surge of moisture, which will produce a freezing rain phenomenon and sleet from Texas reaching all the way up to Ohio and Tennessee.

Another storm system is also heading for Southern California, bringing even more snow to already deluged mountain regions, according to the NWS. California has experienced “multiple rounds of heavy snow” across the typically warm desert state since the end of 2022 and into 2023.

Here’s the #weather snapshot for #Monday:

-An arctic air mass will interact with a surge of moisture to produce a zone of freezing rain and some sleet from #Texas to the OH and TN Valleys

-A potent system will dig through southern #CA with cold showers and mountain snow pic.twitter.com/rQr6JIHYKB — National Weather Service (@NWS) January 29, 2023

Over a month of back-to-back extreme weather events have resulted in significant death tolls across the continent. A series of atmospheric rivers in California killed at least 20 people in January, with storms over Christmas claiming more than 60 lives across North America. (RELATED: Footage Shows How Extreme Weather Wreaked Havoc On Lake Tahoe State Park And Surrounding California Regions)

Dayton, Ohio, also broke its snowfall record as winter storms continue to batter the continent, downing power lines and making travel difficult in many parts of the country. Travel warnings persisted through Monday, particularly for parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.