Baltimore Ravens’ QB Tyler Huntley Gets Selected To The Pro Bowl After Starting In Only Four Games

Quarterback Tyler Huntley of the Baltimore Ravens is heading to the Pro Bowl, replacing Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen due to injury.

Huntley started in just four games for Baltimore this season. He threw for 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in 2022, according to Pro Football Reference. The only reason he saw the field was because Lamar Jackson injured his knee in week 13. If it weren’t for Jackson getting hurt, Huntley would have never played.

QB @_SNOOP1 has been named to the Pro Bowl Games and is replacing Josh Allen, who is unable to participate due to injury. pic.twitter.com/RjqErzGS0q — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 31, 2023

It’s quite bizarre that a backup quarterback who threw more interceptions than touchdowns is receiving the opportunity to participate in the Pro Bowl. His selection is indicative of it being easier than ever for players to earn a spot. That said, it’s still a tremendous honor and achievement for players who work their entire lives to get named to the team.

Back in December, the Washington Commanders posted a tear-jerking video of head coach Ron Rivera telling four of his players (Terry McLaurin, Jonathan Allen, Tress Way, and Jeremy Reaves) that they made it to the Pro Bowl. Their reactions were priceless and showed how much it meant to them.

get your tissues ready 🥹 watch @RiverboatRonHC tell the guys they made the Pro Bowl pic.twitter.com/7rpj99EIkZ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 22, 2022

The way that special teams star Jeremey Reaves and punter Tress Way reacted was precious. It looked like it meant the world to them knowing they were headed to the Pro Bowl, especially for Reaves.

According to NFL reporter Ross Tucker, Reaves bounced around from the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad as well as Washington’s for nearly three years before getting signed to the Commanders’ 53-man roster in 2022 as a special team’s player. (RELATED: Germaine Pratt Regrets Getting Angry With Joseph Ossai, Whose Late-Game Penalty Eliminated Bengals From NFL Playoffs)

Reaves preserved through on his way to his first Pro Bowl. He was waived four different times as a pro, as well as losing his mom in 2021 before getting recognized for his tremendous special teams’ efforts this season.

Though Huntley’s spot in the Pro Bowl is suspect, it still means a great deal for players (for the most part) to be recognized as an All-Star caliber player.