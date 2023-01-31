Chelsea Signs Enzo Fernandez For English Premier League Record Fee Of €120.1 Million

Chelsea is out here making power moves!

Enzo Fernandez is now a member of Chelsea after the club signed him from Benfica for a record release clause of €120.1 million, which is worth £106.8 million, according to a Jan. 31 announcement from the Portuguese club, ESPN reported.

In an official statement from Benfica, the club confirmed that a deal was done between them and Chelsea regarding how the latter would pay off a release fee for the Argentinian star, who agreed on a contract for eight-and-a-half years.

Fernandez’s fee is a new record in the English Premier League, which was previously held by Manchester City who paid £100 million in 2021 to then-Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, ESPN noted.

Chelsea has yet to confirm the deal themselves, but the paperwork was reportedly submitted before the transfer deadline ended, according to multiple reports.

BREAKING! Chelsea have signed Enzo Fernandez for a British record fee worth more than £106.8m from Benfica. pic.twitter.com/WKDCaOPiXQ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 1, 2023

I am absolutely loving this move from my Blues!

At only 22 years old, Enzo Fernandez already has four different cups, with the most recent being Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup. I do feel like Chelsea overpaid just a little bit, but that’s just how the market works in European soccer, and despite how I feel about it being a little much, I love seeing how owner Todd Boehly spent it.

How incredible would it be to see an American take over the English Premier League? (RELATED: Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Mocked By Fans After Al-Nassr Eliminated From Saudi Arabia Super Cup)

The thing is, with Boehly at the helm it could certainly happen.

We’re now witnessing the beginning of it — stay tuned, and go Blues! Chelsea, Chelsea!