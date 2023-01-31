Editorial

Chelsea Signs Enzo Fernandez For English Premier League Record Fee Of €120.1 Million

Andrew Powell
Chelsea is out here making power moves!

Enzo Fernandez is now a member of Chelsea after the club signed him from Benfica for a record release clause of €120.1 million, which is worth £106.8 million, according to a Jan. 31 announcement from the Portuguese club, ESPN reported.

In an official statement from Benfica, the club confirmed that a deal was done between them and Chelsea regarding how the latter would pay off a release fee for the Argentinian star, who agreed on a contract for eight-and-a-half years.

Fernandez’s fee is a new record in the English Premier League, which was previously held by Manchester City who paid £100 million in 2021 to then-Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, ESPN noted.

Chelsea has yet to confirm the deal themselves, but the paperwork was reportedly submitted before the transfer deadline ended, according to multiple reports.

I am absolutely loving this move from my Blues!

At only 22 years old, Enzo Fernandez already has four different cups, with the most recent being Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup. I do feel like Chelsea overpaid just a little bit, but that’s just how the market works in European soccer, and despite how I feel about it being a little much, I love seeing how owner Todd Boehly spent it.

How incredible would it be to see an American take over the English Premier League? (RELATED: Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Mocked By Fans After Al-Nassr Eliminated From Saudi Arabia Super Cup)

The thing is, with Boehly at the helm it could certainly happen.

We’re now witnessing the beginning of it — stay tuned, and go Blues! Chelsea, Chelsea!