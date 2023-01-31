REPORT: Democrats Worried Kamala Harris Not Capable of Succeeding Biden

Democrats are becoming increasingly anxious that Kamala Harris does not have the political talent necessary to be the face of the party in a post-Joe Biden future, according to reporting from The Washington Post.

Vice President Kamala Harris is widely considered to be the heir-apparent to Joe Biden, but prominent Democrats are expressing growing nervousness that the VP does not have the necessary charisma or magnetism to win a presidential campaign.

The Post reported Monday that over a dozen Democratic Party leaders repeated similar concerns about Harris’ future prospects.

Although Biden originally tapped Harris with hopes of her growing into the vice presidency and taking over his mantle, party leaders lamented her inability to “capture the party’s imagination,” according to the Post.

Harris’s apparent failure to win the confidence of party leaders has become a source for concern, especially after polls revealed that Democrats are worried about Biden’s age.

Also troublesome for Harris is the emergence of formidable potential rivals, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Likewise, a recent primary poll in the state of New Hampshire shows Harris garnering just five percent of the vote compared to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who polled at 25 percent.

Harris’s apparent lack of self-confidence has reportedly led to a toxic work environment. The VP’s office has been racked with substantial turnover, including multiple speechwriters and a chief of staff.