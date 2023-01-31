Police: Three Rappers Missing For Days After Their Detroit Concert Was Abruptly Canceled

Detroit police are searching for three rappers after they reportedly went missing shortly after their Detroit-area concert was abruptly canceled.

28-year-old Armani Kelly, 31-year-old Dante Wicker and 31-year-old Montoya Givens were scheduled to perform at a club in Detroit on Jan. 21, and have been missing since then, according to CNN. “In this case, the fact that the 3 of them are missing together is very concerning and very alarming for us,” Detroit Police Department Commander of Major Crime Michael McGinnis said, CBS Detroit reported.

Kelly’s mother, Lorrie Kemp, reportedly attempted to locate her son on her own and sought the assistance of CBS Detroit. The news outlet aired her story, which then prompted the families of Wicker and Givens to file a missing persons report, according to the outlet. All three men are believed to have been together at the time of their disappearance.

Kemp said her son called her the night of Jan. 21, and that was the last time she heard from him, CBS Detroit reported.

“I try to be optimistic, but every day that goes by it gets worse and worse,” Kemp said, according to the outlet. The three men were allegedly supposed to perform at Lounge 31, but the live show was canceled.

Kemp said she filed a police report in Oscoda, Michigan, after reportedly not hearing from Kelly for 24 hours. She expressed frustration over allegedly not receiving enough support from the police department, and as a result drove to Detroit to personally search for her son, according to CBS Detroit.

She distributed flyers Jan. 23 in the vicinity of Lounge 31 and proceeded to take every measure to locate Kelly, including tracking his vehicle Jan. 24 using the OnStar application, the outlet reported.

OnStar pulled up three locations in Warren as part of the search, including Life Church, the Huntington Apartments and the Londonderry Condos, according to CBS Detroit. (RELATED: Rapper Theophilus London Found In Los Angeles After Going Missing In July)

Police then reportedly began investigating and joined the search.

McGinnis said all three men’s cell phones were shut off the night of Jan. 21, according to CBS Detroit. The Warren Police Department reportedly seized Kelly’s vehicle from one of the three OnStar-generated locations and processed it for evidence. The results have not been reported at this time.

“I don’t think my son is coming home alive… I just want his body so I can move on,” Kemp told CBS Detroit. “I don’t know what else to do, I just want to take him home.”

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to contact the Warren Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.