Houston Texans Hire DeMeco Ryans As Head Coach

H-Town has a new head coach.

The Houston Texans have hired now-former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This comes after a recent report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter stating that Ryans was a favorite to land the job, and not just that, but J.J. Watt also tweeted a pretty clear sign that Ryans was incoming.

Ryans also had an interview Jan. 20 with the Texans, so despite his other connections to other head coaching vacancies, such as the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts, it’s no surprise at all that a deal has been made and things are now official.

While holding the defensive coordinator position of the 49ers, Ryans had his unit ranked as the No. 1 overall defense in the entire NFL and helped lead San Francisco to a berth in the NFC Championship. He’s been an assistant with the Niners since 2017, with two seasons being the head of the defense. In other statistics, Ryans had the San Fran defense ranked 1st in the league in yards allowed (300.6) and points allowed (16.3) in 2022.

In his playing days, Ryans was a standout linebacker on the Texans defense.

Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today on a six-year deal, per sources. Texans have their new head coach. pic.twitter.com/1CvFSLvZY5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023

What a fantastic move by the Houston Texans — I absolutely rock with this idea.

Not only is this man an elite assistant coach/coordinator with the prospects of being an elite head coach, but DeMeco Ryans already has fabulous roots in the city of Houston. It's such a perfect move by the Texans.