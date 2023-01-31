Morgan Wallen Surprises Fans With Epic Announcement

Morgan Wallen shocked fans Monday night by announcing his next album and releasing three new tracks.

Wallen closed out 2022 in epic fashion: with more records broken than any other artist, a sold-out U.S. tour, the announcement of another in 2023, canceling cancel culture, and he even threw us a few songs he’d written along the way. All of this activity lulled his fanbase into the false sense that he was going back to the studio to work on his next album before his 2023 tour.

How wrong we were! It turns out Wallen has clearly been working his absolute ass off throughout 2022, and has a 36-song album to show for it. “This announcement has been a long time coming. I’m releasing my album pre-order tonight!! And releasing 3 new songs to celebrate – ‘Last Night,’ ‘Everything I Love’ and ‘I Wrote The Book,'” Wallen wrote in the caption of his three-part Instagram post.

While most bands or artists will throw together somewhere between 10 and 20 songs per release, Wallen is flooding his catalog with a whole new series of anthems for us to learn before he returns to the stage. (RELATED: Rising Country Music Star Reveals One Major Change That Revolutionized His Career)

Somewhat ironically, his upcoming album is titled “One Thing At A Time,” which is clearly not how Wallen lives his own life. Seriously, if he keeps working this hard, he’s going to have more songs to his name than any other singer-songwriter in history.