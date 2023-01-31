‘This Madness Will End’: Trump Reveals Plan To Crush Gender Ideology, Ban Transition Procedures On Minors

Former President Donald Trump announced his plan to combat gender ideology in schools and prohibit “gender-affirming” care on minors.

Trump posted a video to Truth Social and Rumble on Tuesday pledging to “stop the chemical, physical, and emotional mutilation of our youth” and fight the “child abuse” of “left wing gender insanity.”

He proposed an executive order instructing federal agencies to “cease all programs that promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age.” (RELATED: Trump Sues Bob Woodward For Releasing Interview Tapes)

Trump said he will ask Congress to “permanently stop federal taxpayer dollars from being used to promote or pay for these procedures and pass a law prohibiting child sexual mutilation in all 50 states.” He would also push for Congress to pass legislation affirming male and female as the only two genders, prohibiting biological males from playing women’s sports under Title IX and preventing children from assuming a new gender identity without parents’ knowledge.

Under his plan, Trump would prevent hospitals and healthcare providers who perform gender transition surgeries or chemical procedures on minors from qualifying for Medicaid and Medicare. He would also support a private right of action for detransitioners to sue doctors who performed gender transition procedures on them as minors.

Additionally, Trump would have his Justice Department investigate large pharmaceutical companies and hospitals to determine if they have covered up long-term side effects of gender transition procedures and illegally marketed hormone treatments and puberty blockers.

Trump said his Department of Education will prevent teachers from encouraging children to question their gender and “promote positive education about the nuclear family, the roles of mothers and fathers and celebrating rather than erasing the things that make men and women different and unique.”

“No serious country should be telling its children that they were born with the wrong gender, a concept that was never heard of in all of human history, nobody’s ever heard of this, what’s happening today. It was all when the radical left invented it just a few years ago. Under my leadership this madness will end,” Trump concluded.

Trump’s plan is part of his 2024 presidential campaign and overlaps with the education plan he revealed on Jan. 27. He kicked off his campaign on Jan. 28 with rallies his New Hampshire and South Carolina, months after his initial November campaign announcement.