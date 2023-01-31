Woman Killed Lookalike In Effort To Fake Her Own Death, German Police Say

German police announced Monday that a German-Iraqi woman allegedly lured her lookalike into a trap and killed her in an effort to fake her own death in August.

A court issued arrest warrants for suspect Sharaban K, 24, along with her boyfriend, 24-year-old Kosovan national Sheqir K, on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 in connection to the Aug. 16 murder of Algerian blogger Khadidja O, 23, in Ingolstadt, Germany. Bavarian law enforcement initially detained the couple Aug. 19, though police did not give details about what German press has labeled the “doppelganger murder” until this week, the Guardian reported. The duo could face a life sentence if convicted.

“The victim was lured out of the vehicle as planned under a pretext and killed in a wooded area with a large number of stabs in the body, insidiously and for base motives. The accused then continued their journey to Ingolstadt, where the body was found on the evening of August 16th,” the police report read, according to OutKick.

‘Female killer, 23, murdered her lookalike to fake her own death’ https://t.co/5aKXV05ULB — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 31, 2023

Sharaban’s parents reportedly found the body in the back of their daughter’s Mercedes and believed she had been the victim. The autopsy revealed the next day that the body they discovered belonged to Khadidja, Fox 5 reported.

Khadidja had apparently been stabbed more than 50 times which left her face disfigured, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Man Given 25-Year Prison Sentence For Slitting The Throat Of French Tourist)

“It can be assumed that she wanted to go into hiding due to internal family disputes and fake her own death,” Veronika Grieser of the public prosecutor’s office said, according to the Independent.