REPORT: Famous Con Artist Plans To Speak With MBA Students At Harvard

Famous con-artist Anna Delvey is planning to address students in Harvard’s MBA class, TMZ reported Wednesday.

The convicted fraudster, whose real name is Anna Sorkin, was sentenced to four to twelve years in jail after being found guilty of numerous fraud charges in 2019, according to TMZ. She has already been released, and it is believed she has lined up a series of post-prison gigs, including a guest speaker stint at Harvard. It’s believed that the Harvard appearance is in the planning stages at this time, according to TMZ.

Anna Delvey signs deal for unscripted series titled ‘Delvey’s Dinner Club.’ The show will consist of her throwing dinner parties with “celebrities, moguls and glitterati” in her New York City apartment — all while still under house arrest. pic.twitter.com/ChIAjrXll8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 25, 2023

It is not yet clear what aspects of her life Delvey is planning to share with the students, or how she will attend the school while currently serving house arrest.

Delvey’s laundry list of criminal charges don’t seem to be holding her back from being placed in front of young, impressionable students.

The con artist’s criminal record includes 4 counts of theft services, and 3 counts of grand larceny. She allegedly carried out her crimes while disguised as a German heiress, and managed to swindle a number of wealthy people that were in some of the most elite circles. (RELATED: Jen Shah Sentenced To Six-And-A-Half Years In Jail For Fraud In New York)

White Privilege At Its Best: Lying Anna Delvey Sorokin To Have Own Reality Show While On House Arrest https://t.co/VYSWF5D0v6 pic.twitter.com/eDMrupBjvO — The Root (@TheRoot) January 25, 2023

She claimed to be an heir to a $67 million trust fund and managed to convince various investors to issue loans without securing collateral, according to Forbes

Delvey’s schemed garnered $200,000 from banks, luxury hotels, restaurants, private investors, and a private jet operator, according to Forbes.

Her shocking story of intricately executed fraud was turned into the miniseries “Inventing Anna” and was featured on Netflix. It was an instant hit.