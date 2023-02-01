Arena Football League Announces 2024 Relaunch With 16 Teams

The Arena Football League is making a comeback!

The league announced Wednesday on Twitter that they’ll be returning to the field in 2024 with a 16-team format. It’s been four years since the AFL last played a game.

ANNOUNCEMENT: The AFL is back & will play games in 2024 with 16 teams playing weekly. pic.twitter.com/BEL3PFYa5j — Arena Football League (@OfficialAFL) February 1, 2023

This is tremendous news for football fans all over the world. I believe that the more football there is, the better.

I was a huge fan of the AFL prior to them filing for bankruptcy in 2019. Their 50-yard field that they play on is unique and one of a kind. Arena football games are awesome if you have never watched a game. It’s like a real-life game of arcade football. Players get bounced into walls and offenses light up the scoreboard for 50-60 points per game.

There’s truly nothing like it in the world.

The AFL will be used as a great stepping stone for players with aspirations to make it into the big league. NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner used the AFL during the league’s first go-around to get NFL scouts to notice him. His fantastic play as an Iowa Barnstormer in 1996 and 1997 helped him enter the NFL in 1998 and reach the highest level of football superstardom possible.

The AFL announced that attorney Lee Hutton III will be the league’s new commissioner. According to TMZ, Hutton will serve as the first African American sports league owner in history.