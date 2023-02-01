‘Systemic Anti-Israel Bias’: GOP Lawmaker Calls For End Of UN’s Israel Investigations

Republican Rep. Greg Steube of Florida introduced legislation earlier this month calling for the end of the United Nations investigation into the nation of Israel’s conduct in the Israeli-Palestine conflict.

Stuebe introduced a similar bill in 2022 but was not able to get the needed support in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, according to the Times of Israel. The Florida representative filed the Commission of Inquiry against Israel Elimination Act on Jan. 9 that would end the U.N.’s independent commission tasked with looking into Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians. (RELATED: After Mass Shooting, Israel Moves To Expand Civilian Access To Guns)

“It is the policy of the United States to seek the abolition of the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel; and combat systemic anti-Israel bias at the United Nations Human Rights Council and other international fora,” the bill reads. Steube’s bill had 17 co-sponsors and was sent to the Foreign Affairs committee for further discussion before going to the General Assembly for a vote. Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee of California called Steube’s first attempt to pass the bill an attempt to make the conflict a “wedge issue,” according to the Times. “It’s not a constructive bipartisan proposal but rather an effort to make Israel a wedge issue,” Lee said. In November 2022, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People that the Israeli occupation “must end.” In December 2022, United Nations Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, who was appointed to the U.N. Human Rights Council to investigate Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, was heavily criticized after one of her Facebook posts was found to contain stereotypical antisemitic tropes, stating that the Jewish lobby “subjugated” the United States.

Steube and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

