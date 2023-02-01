DOJ Searches Biden’s Delaware Home For Second Time

The Department of Justice (DOJ) conducted a second search of President Joe Biden’s Delaware home on Wednesday after previously finding classified documents at the location on Jan. 20.

“Today, with the President’s full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware,” Bob Bauer, Biden’s personal attorney said in a statement.

“Under DOJ’s standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate. The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today’s search,” Bauer added.

FBI personnel conducted the search, according to CBS News reporter Arden Farhi, who cited two people familiar with the event.

BREAKING: Two sources familiar with the event tell CBS News FBI personnel are at President Biden’s Rehoboth home. One source familiar with the event tell CBS News the search is in relation to the classified documents investigation. w/ @AdrianaDiaz @AndyTriay — Arden Farhi (@ArdenFarhi) February 1, 2023

Biden’s lawyers originally found classified documents at the Penn Biden Center on Nov. 2, a think tank where Biden held an office as vice president. His lawyers found additional documents in his Delaware home on Dec. 20, Jan. 11 and Jan. 12. The DOJ conducted a consensual search of the property Jan. 20. (RELATED: Classified Documents Found At Mike Pence’s Home)

In its first search, the DOJ spent over 12 hours combing through Biden’s belongings, taking “six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President.”

The “DOJ had full access to the President’s home, including personally handwritten notes, files, papers, binders, memorabilia, to-do lists, schedules, and reminders going back decades,” Bauer’s statement said at the time.