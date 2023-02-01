‘Revisionist History’: Sparks Fly As CNN Host Spars With GOP Rep On Debt Ceiling Drama

Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota sparred with CNN host Jim Sciutto over negotiations on the debt ceiling Wednesday, saying the CNN anchor was pushing “revisionist history.”

“On the budget demands of your party here, what specific programs are you putting on the table to cut?” Sciutto asked Johnson at the outset of the appearance. (RELATED: ‘We Have Plenty Of Money’: Rand Paul Fires Back At ‘Completely Dishonest’ Debt Ceiling Doomsday Talk)

“That’s not how a negotiation works,” Johnson responded. “In fact, the law says that the president needs to step forward with a budget first. His team is going to miss their February deadline… Here is what I think is step one, today we need to have the president and the speaker in the same room, that’s going to happen and we need to have President Biden agree that he will negotiate over the reckless spending that our country has been engaged in.”

WATCH:

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met with President Joe Biden to discuss the debt ceiling Wednesday, according to Reuters, after which McCarthy said he and the president found “common ground.”

The Biden administration has refused to negotiate over increasing the debt ceiling from its current level of $31.4 trillion, which was reached on Jan. 19, accusing Republicans of holding the economy hostage. Republicans have demanded spending cuts be tied with any increase in the debt ceiling.

Sciutto pointed to spending under Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump, claiming Republicans didn’t push things “to the brink” with them. Trump worked with a Republican-controlled Congress to raise the debt ceiling in 2017, although there was some debate about including hurricane relief funds in the legislation.

“I love this revisionist history,” Johnson responded. “After eight years of Republican control in the house discretionary spending was lower at the end of that eight years than it was at the beginning,” Johnson said. “So why didn’t Republicans go to the brink? It was because they had Republican presidents who were willing to work with them on some of these much needed spending cuts rather than a Joe Biden who says he refuses, he refuses to negotiate.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

