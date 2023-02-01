Father Killed In Hit-And-Run During Son’s Birthday Party: Report

A father was hit and killed by a truck while crossing a street Saturday in Pasadena, Texas, during his six-year-old son’s birthday party, local news outlet KHOU reports.

The driver of the truck allegedly fled the scene, according to the Pasadena Police Department. Jovonnie Castillo died shortly after being hit on Watters Road in Pasadena, KHOU reported.

On Jan 28, 2023, at approximately 5:30 PM, an unknown driver struck the victim near the 3800 block of Watters Rd road. The suspect Failed to Stop and Render Aid and immediately left the scene. A few minutes after the arrival of our officers, the victim succumbed to his injuries. pic.twitter.com/iG3JEwHSPq — Pasadena Police Department (@PasadenaPDTX) January 31, 2023

“I couldn’t really believe it. I was waiting for somebody to call me later that night and tell me that he was in the hospital or that he was okay,” the victim’s sister, Christina Castillo, told KHOU.

Castillo had been walking back from an ATM machine while the party took place when he was hit outside his apartment building, the outlet reported. A neighbor found Castillo and dialed the police.

“He was just opening presents with his son,” Christina told KHOU. “And then, now, he’s gone.” (RELATED: Man Killed Carrying Daughter’s Birthday Cake Into Chuck E. Cheese)

Police released pictures of a “vehicle of interest” in the case, identified as a “late-model GMC Sierra.” The department has not yet named a suspect in the reported hit-and-run.

Christina said she hopes the person who allegedly hit her brother will come forward.

“I would like them to know my brother was a human being with a name, with a story, with family that loved him, that really wanted him to grow old. And to please, please turn yourself in,” she told the outlet. “If it was an accident, that’s OK, but please turn yourself in because my family deserves some justice. His son deserves some justice.”