High School Student’s Stardom Is Ballooning With Philadelphia Eagles Art

Now if only all teenagers could be like this.

A 17-year-old kid named Ben Richlin is a five-year veteran when it comes to balloon art, tying that latex rubber like a professional since he was 12. In fact, Richlin is such a talented balloon artist that he’s now getting business from the Philadelphia Eagles, according to an NBC Philadelphia video report.

Richlin says he learned how to create balloon art from a lawyer who had dated his mother, and also happened to be a clown on the side. As you see, Richlin had the tools for ballooning success from the get-go, which led him to start going to national conventions and start a business.

It’s a pretty cool story, here’s the full video from NBC10:

Holy crap, I need to get in contact with this Richlin kid, because when I saw the goal post balloon hat that he made with a football attached to it so you use your head to get the “kick” through … I fell in love.

I’ve been building up a solid fan base in Philadelphia since I started blogging for the Daily Caller, and I’m honestly grateful for that — I love all of you crazy Eagles fans, you’re one of the best fan bases in sports. With that being said, you guys should contact me as you always do and let me know how to get in touch with Ben. (RELATED: ‘We Were Really Dedicated’: Arian Foster, Marlon Humphrey Claim NFL Is ‘Scripted’)

I want one of those hats, I just hope he can send it in the mail to Florida.

I look forward to talking to you soon, Ben. I really, really need one of those hats.