‘Felt Like A Call Girl’: Jessica Simpson Spills Details About Relationship With A ‘Massive Movie Star’

Jessica Simpson revealed she was briefly involved in a relationship with a “massive movie star” in her newly released Amazon Original Stories short titled “Movie Star.”

Simpson claimed a high profile movie star pursued her aggressively when she divorced Nick Lachey, according to People. She said she met the star while still in a relationship with Lachey, during a brief separation, and admitted this was a man she “grew up thinking was so hot.”

She exchanged numbers with him after bumping into the man at the gym, but then went on to marry Lachey and the two of them never wound up connecting. Following her divorce, Simpson met up with the man in his hotel room while he prepared for an award show, and he reportedly kissed her. After a series of brief encounters with the man she said she realized he was shuffling her around because he was involved with another woman. Simpson said she “felt like a call girl,” and realized “all of this was ending,” and she left the man for good, according to TooFab.

Simpson said she was introduced to the movie star by her bodyguard, and said he “eyeballed me up and down. Like he was undressing me with his eyes,” according to People.

“I felt this warm rush all the way down my body, to the tips of my toes in my wedges,” Simpson wrote. She said he continued to text her all night despite the fact that he attended the award show with his girlfriend, according to TooFab. Simpson and the movie star encountered one another at clubs and house parties and apparently continued to kiss one another behind closed doors, but they reportedly stopped short of having sex.