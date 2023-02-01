‘Felt Like A Call Girl’: Jessica Simpson Spills Details About Relationship With A ‘Massive Movie Star’

Jessica Simpson revealed she was briefly involved in a relationship with a “massive movie star” in her newly released Amazon Original Stories short titled “Movie Star.”
Simpson claimed a high profile movie star pursued her aggressively when she divorced Nick Lachey, according to People. She said she met the star while still in a relationship with Lachey, during a brief separation, and admitted this was a man she “grew up thinking was so hot.”
She exchanged numbers with him after bumping into the man at the gym, but then went on to marry Lachey and the two of them never wound up connecting. Following her divorce, Simpson met up with the man in his hotel room while he prepared for an award show, and he reportedly kissed her. After a series of brief encounters with the man she said she realized he was shuffling her around because he was involved with another woman. Simpson said she “felt like a call girl,” and realized “all of this was ending,” and she left the man for good, according to TooFab.
Simpson said she was introduced to the movie star by her bodyguard, and said he “eyeballed me up and down. Like he was undressing me with his eyes,” according to People.
“He says having sex brings you closer to God,” the actor allegedly told her. Simpson said she was then invited to a film set, and flew with the star in his private jet. Simpson said she was then whisked away in a separate car, and taken to a room that was not the same as the movie star’s, according to TooFab.
Simpson said she was forced to take the stairs to the room while wearing heels, but was met with flowers and champagne when she entered the room. She followed her gut and left the next day. “This is a very personal story and I really thought I would never share it!” Simpson told People
“I learned you can’t always take people at their very persuasive word — seems obvious but it really isn’t when you are dealing with someone who sells it so well,” Simpson said to People. “I also learned that there is a wide range of what monogamy means in Hollywood!”