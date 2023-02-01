REPORT: Judge Grants Keanu Reeves Court Protection From Stalker That Claims To Be Related To Him

Famous actor Keanu Reeves obtained a temporary restraining order against a man named Bryan Dixon who allegedly repeatedly made unwelcome visits to his home, claiming to be a relative.

Reeves’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart attended court Tuesday and filed for court protection for the actor and his partner, Alexandra Grant, according to TMZ. Legal documents claim Dixon repeatedly harassed Reeves and continues to find different ways to enter his property. On one occasion, Dixon reportedly left a “suspicious and alarming” backpack on the actors property. It was later discovered that the bag contained a DNA testing kit. Court documents alleged this was “apparently intended to use on Mr. Reeves in a delusional attempt to prove they are blood-related,” according to TMZ.

Representatives for Reeves claim Dixon has posted disturbing images on social media and allegedly refers to himself as “Jasper Keith Reeves.” He allegedly used social media accounts to declare that he wants to assign his personal “rights” to Reeves, and wants Reeves to be in “charge” of him, according to TMZ.

Legal documents also allege Dixon trespassed six times between November and January and that on Nov. 5 he entered the property from a side gate and fell asleep in Reeves’ backyard, according to TMZ. Dixon’s most recent unwelcome visit to Reeves’ home was stated as being Jan. 20. (RELATED: Jack Johnson Gets Five-Year Restraining Order Against Alleged Female Stalker)

Reeves hired a security firm to investigate Dixon and reportedly uncovered a Rhode Island bench warrant against him for alleged breaking and entering with felonious intent, as well as possession of burglary tools, and vandalism, according to TMZ. Reeves’ legal team also claims that Dixon’s criminal history dates back two decades.

The judge issued a temporary restraining order demanding Dixon remain at least 100 yards away from Reeves and Grant, the outlet noted.