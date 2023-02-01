Ozzy Osbourne Officially Retires From Touring

74-year-old music legend Ozzy Osbourne announced his official retirement from touring Wednesday on Instagram.

“This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine,” Osbourne said.

“My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak. I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required,” Osbourne continued.

Osbourne expressed his disappointment and frustration over his inability to continue pressing forward with his tour schedule, and made it clear to fans that this decision was made out of necessity. Osbourne’s desire to continue in spite of his ailing health was evident.

“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time,” he said.

“Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know,” Osbourne wrote to his Instagram account.

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country,” Osbourne said.

He signed off with a nod to his supporters and loved ones.

“I want to thank my family……my band…….my crew……my longtime friends, @JudasPriest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have,” he said.

Osbourne left fans with a note on how to obtain refunds for the unfulfilled concert tickets.