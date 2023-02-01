US

Pennsylvania Teen Who Saved 3 Children From Drowning Accidentally Killed

A 17-year-old who rescued three children who fell through an icy pond a year ago in Pennsylvania was accidentally killed Sunday by another teenager.

Upper Darby Police found Anthony Alexander suffering from a gunshot wound to his face, and he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, NBC Philadelphia reported. The gunman was identified as 16-year-old Diamire Hickman, who was allegedly posing with a gun on Instagram Live, according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘It Went Off By Mistake’: Family Reacts To Livestreamed Shooting That Killed 12-Year-Old, 14-Year-Old)

Hickman claimed that he accidentally shot Alexander while a group was passing around a gun. The teenager surrendered the next day and now faces third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and other charges, NBC10 Philadelphia reported. His bail has also been set at 10% of $750,000.

The outlet interviewed Alexander in 2022 after rescuing the children.

“They were like, ‘Help me. Help me. We’re going to die.’ I was like, ‘Nah, you’re not going to die,'” Alexander said at the time, according to the outlet.

Alexander was set to receive a Young Hero Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society in March according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. The award is given to young people under 17 for displaying “courage in a dire situation.” He also received a certificate of valor from Collingdale’s mayor for his actions.