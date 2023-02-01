Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Lineman Josh Sills Charged With Rape And Kidnapping Prior To Super Bowl

What a story we have here.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills has been hit with an indictment from a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury for the first-degree felonies of rape and kidnapping, according to a release from the Ohio Attorney General.

The release alleges that Sills took part in non-consensual sexual activity with the victim and held her against her will. The charges stem from Dec. 2019.

The alleged rape and kidnapping was reported immediately, per the release. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation and turned over the evidence to the grand jury. The Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office is now prosecuting Sills.

The 25-year-old Sills is scheduled to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 16 at 1:00 p.m.

Okay, so it is what it is with Josh Sills, if he's guilty, he can go prison for all I care, but man, I hate the timing of this so bad for each the Eagles, the city of Philadelphia and their crazy fan base that I love ever so much.

I get that Sills did this back in 2019, but this had to happen literally 10 days before the Super Bowl?!

