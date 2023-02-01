Police Dog Tracks Down 76-Year-Old Woman Who Got Lost For 20 Hours In The Woods

A police dog in Florida found a 76-year-old woman Tuesday who was lost in the woods for 20 hours.

K9 Copper found Marie Ginette Saint Hubert disoriented and in thick brush, according to a Facebook post by the North Port Police Department.

K9 Copper to the rescue! After 20 hours of searching by air and on the ground for a missing 76-year-old woman, @CCSOFLSheriff brought in K9 Copper who swiftly located the woman and saved the day🐾 https://t.co/rYtaK6C079 pic.twitter.com/IhgOBtZbSM — Florida Sheriffs Association (@FLSheriffs) February 1, 2023

“After roughly 20 hours of searching by air and ground Marie was found by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office DFC Steven Sella and K9 Copper in thick brush in the woods, disoriented,” the post reads. “Without these actions we may have had a much different story.”

Saint Hubert reportedly left her home around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, according to NBC 2. K9 Copper found the woman wearing a yellow dress and no shoes. She was later transferred to medical personnel, according to police. (RELATED: Michigan Police Release Mugshot Of K9 ‘Arrested’ For ‘Stealing’ Food)

“It appears she is in the early stages of dementia issues,” North Port Police Department PIO Josh Taylor said, according to Fox News. “Thankfully, she did not appear to have any injuries which were serious or life-threatening.”

The North Port Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.