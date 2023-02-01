This Finnish Man Wants To Be An ‘Ice Princess’

A 59-year-old farmer who goes by the name “Minna-Maaria” performed at the opening ceremony of the European Figure Skating Championships, according to Reduxx Magazine.

The biological male skater claims it was his childhood dream to be an “ice princess.”

This is an individual clearly seeking the attention of others. The LGBTQ alphabet soup community standing with this person is an injustice to what these organizations are supposed to stand for.

Affirming LGBTQ people, that’s one thing, but affirming the delusions of a handful of nut jobs, that’s not the purpose of activism. The opportunity to skate in front of thousands belongs to a real ice skater who is talented and has spent hours practicing for this.

Also, if we’re highlighting women, why not just highlight a real woman?

