‘The Sims 4’ Now Features Trans ‘Top Surgery Scar’ For Teen Characters

Popular online game “The Sims 4” introduced new features Tuesday that include adding top surgery scars to characters, according to a statement from the company.

The online “Sims” game, which has a content rating of 12 years old, allows individuals to play in a social simulation. Players can dress characters called “Sims” and simulate normal daily life. (RELATED: ‘I Wish They Had Been More Understanding’: Detransitioner Says Adults Told Him His Family Was ‘Enemy Number One’)

“A base game update is here with new content including medical wearables, binders, shapewear, a light switch & more,” the company wrote on its Twitter account.

Players can make their teen character wear chest binders or have scars from a mastectomy (top surgery), according to a Tuesday press release from the game makers.

“Under the same Body category, all players can find a Body Scars category with an option for Teen and older male Sims (masculine or feminine frame) to add a Top Surgery Scar to their Sims,” the press release reads. “Under the Tanks, in the Tops category, you will find a Binder top asset for your Teen and older Sims.”

A base game update is here with new content including medical wearables, binders, shapewear, a light switch & more including bug fixes & console gameplay improvements 🥳💚 Read more about today’s update in the latest patch notes! https://t.co/4c4vZdfWBY pic.twitter.com/GYbQYijIIm — The Sims (@TheSims) January 31, 2023

Some users celebrated the update on Twitter.

“Okayyyy! 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈,” LGBTQ+ youth group, It Gets Better, tweeted.

“Binders, top surgery scars, hearing aids and glucose monitors? This is the best update since we could have feminine clothing on masculine frame and vice versa,” another user wrote in response to the update.

Conservatives on Twitter blasted the move for normalizing transgender surgeries for minors.

“The normalization of mutilation,” one user wrote.

“God this sucks,” Ian Miles Cheong wrote.