Students Stage Walkout Over School’s Handling Of Alleged Sexual Assault

A walkout at Lincoln High School took place Tuesday in protest of an alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old female student.

Hundreds of students participated, skipping third and fourth period to demonstrate their opposition to the California school’s response, according to NBC 7 San Diego. Supporters of the young victim chanted, held up signs and received honks from car horns on Euclid Ave and Market Street in the Lincoln Park area of San Diego.

The school district put together a safety plan for her daughter but she remains at home and the teen accused of the assault remains in school, the victim’s mother says. https://t.co/tSTtCQXrNf — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) February 1, 2023

The walkout gained traction when students learned that the girl’s mother, identified as Fabi, was spotted protesting outside of the building.

“My charges against him were sexual assault, rape and child pornography,” Fabi said, according to the outlet.

Fabi alleges that her daughter was coerced into having sex with a student and former friend while being filmed on a camera phone. The video was reportedly disseminated on social media by other students. (RELATED: Nevada Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Student, Who Says It Happened ‘Everyday’)

The incident allegedly occurred after school on Jan. 12 on a field less than one mile from Lincoln High School, the outlet reported.

After allegedly being pressured to have sex several times, the female student eventually succumbed, fearing something worse would happen if she refused, according to the outlet. Six days after the alleged incident, Fabi’s daughter told her mother, and they reported it to the San Diego Unified School District Police.

“You could see it in her eyes and her tears, how she was overwhelmed, how she’s not eating. She’s depressed, has suicidal thoughts,“ Fabi said. “He’s going on with his life and my daughter is just stuck. That is very, very frustrating for me.”

Lincoln High School had a safety plan for the victim, but she has stayed home as the student accused of assault reportedly continues to attend class.

This is not the first time Lincoln High School made headlines. In March 2022, a student who allegedly reached for a firearm in his waistband was shot by officers with a beanbag gun. The student was later arrested.