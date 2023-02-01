‘I’m Retiring. For Good’: Tom Brady Announces Retirement From NFL

Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL — and he made it very clear he’s serious this time.

For the second straight year, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the National Football League, and according to Brady, he means it this go-around.

“I’m retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said in a Feb. 1 video posted on Twitter.

“Thank you guys so much for every single one of you supporting me … Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady, who is now 45 years old, leaves the league as the greatest of all time, winning seven Super Bowls with both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a career that lasted from 2000-2022.

When the news broke, ‘congratulations’ posts rained down on Twitter.

Congrats @TomBrady on an unbelievable career. It was fun to watch! https://t.co/zkobgugR52 — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) February 1, 2023

Nobody has ever done it better. Congratulations on one amazing career, @TomBrady, we love you! 🐐 https://t.co/CmbPDHKEjf — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 1, 2023

“Congratulations, my friend. Don’t get 20 jobs like me … enjoy yourself a little bit more!”@michaelstrahan reacts to news of @TomBrady‘s retirement. https://t.co/Y2MZOmxll0 pic.twitter.com/KadO5t7X24 — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 1, 2023

7 Super Bowl wins

5 Super Bowl MVPs

3 NFL MVPs

15 Pro Bowls

6 All Pros

Most career wins

Most career passing yards

Most career passing TD

Made the playoffs in 20 of 21 seasons as a starter

Most clutch player ever Congrats to Tom Brady, the 🐐🐐🐐 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 1, 2023

Congrats to our co-founder @TomBrady on your unparalleled career. As we reflect on the legacy you’ve cemented, we recognize not only what you did for this sport but how you inspired millions of people around the world.#ThankYouTom pic.twitter.com/XpOyFG3Gjb — TB12sports (@TB12sports) February 1, 2023

This is truly sad news for me, and for two reasons: 1. Tom Brady is now officially gone from the National Football League and we will never be able to witness his greatness again, and 2. I could have sworn that he was coming back for another season to play for my Miami Dolphins.

I was so devastatingly wrong, and quite frankly, it sucks. (RELATED: REPORT: Tom Brady Lost 15 Pounds Throughout NFL Season)

But regardless, congratulations to Tom Brady on one hell of a career! You are most certainly the G.O.A.T.!