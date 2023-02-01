Editorial

‘I’m Retiring. For Good’: Tom Brady Announces Retirement From NFL

Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement from the NFL. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @TomBrady]

Andrew Powell Contributor
Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL — and he made it very clear he’s serious this time.

For the second straight year, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the National Football League, and according to Brady, he means it this go-around.

“I’m retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said in a Feb. 1 video posted on Twitter.

“Thank you guys so much for every single one of you supporting me … Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream.”

Tom Brady, who is now 45 years old, leaves the league as the greatest of all time, winning seven Super Bowls with both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a career that lasted from 2000-2022.

When the news broke, ‘congratulations’ posts rained down on Twitter.

This is truly sad news for me, and for two reasons: 1. Tom Brady is now officially gone from the National Football League and we will never be able to witness his greatness again, and 2. I could have sworn that he was coming back for another season to play for my Miami Dolphins.

I was so devastatingly wrong, and quite frankly, it sucks. (RELATED: REPORT: Tom Brady Lost 15 Pounds Throughout NFL Season)

But regardless, congratulations to Tom Brady on one hell of a career! You are most certainly the G.O.A.T.!