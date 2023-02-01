Trump Endorses Rep. Jim Banks In Indiana Senate Race

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday endorsed Rep. Jim Banks in the race to succeed Republican Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor in the state.

“Jim Banks is running for the United States Senate from the Great State of Indiana. I know Jim well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and WIN! Strong on the Border, Crime, our Military and our Vets, Jim will fight for low taxes and regulations, Sanity in Government, and our under siege 2nd Amendment. Jim Banks is respected by all, will never let you down, and has my Complete & Total Endorsement!” Trump said in a TRUTH Social post.

Banks, a fourth-term congressman from Northeast Indiana, is the only declared candidate in the race so far. Former Gov. Mitch Daniels floated a bid but is not running, while Rep. Victoria Spartz and former Rep. Trey Hollingsworth are mulling runs. (RELATED: Former Gov. Mitch Daniels Decides Against Senate Run)

Trump endorsed nearly 300 candidates during the 2022 midterms, although many ran in uncontested or deep-red races. In swing states Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, only two of Trump’s statewide candidates, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo and Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, won their races.

No Democrat has won a statewide race in Indiana since 2012, when then-Rep. Joe Donnelly defeated former state Treasurer Richard Mourdock. Braun won his 2018 election against Donnelly by 5.9 points, while Trump carried the state by 19 points in 2016 and 16 in 2020.

“Proud to be endorsed by the greatest president in my lifetime,” Banks tweeted Wednesday morning.

Banks has also drawn endorsements from Republican Sens. Tom Cotton, Marco Rubio, and JD Vance, and Indiana Rep. Larry Bucshon. National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman Steve Daines of Montana called Banks “one of our top recruits this cycle” in a statement Tuesday.