White Rhino Killed At Florida Wildlife Park After Escape, Report Says

A young white rhinoceros was shot and killed by Florida wildlife park officials days before it was set to debut in the park after it began acting “very wild” and escaped its enclosure.

Wild Florida, a drive-thru safari park near Orlando, was reportedly forced to put down a young rhino they had acquired the day before after it repeatedly tested its fencing and ultimately escaped its enclosure posing “an immediate danger to the park at large,” an investigation from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) revealed, according to FOX 35.

A white rhinoceros was shot dead less than a day after it arrived at a Florida wildlife park last year, wildlife officials said. https://t.co/2BV2jL8587 https://t.co/2BV2jL8587 — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) February 1, 2023



The rhino was placed into an FWC-approved containment area when it arrived at the park on Sept. 18 prior to its scheduled release into the main enclosure, FOX 35 reported. During its time in that containment area, the rhino began testing parts of the fencing. In order to better facilitate the rhino’s acclimation to its new surroundings, the park closed the following day but the rhino once again began testing the fencing before ultimately escaping the enclosure, the outlet stated.

“Once that happened, they made the decision to kill the rhino for fear of it knocking down the perimeter fence and escaping out of the park,” the FWC report read according to WESH news. The rhino was pursued by Wild Florida staff and shot at least 15 times before it died.

The rhinoceros was to be debuted with a new rhino habitat in conjunction with World Rhino Day on Sept, 22 — an event that the park ultimately had to postpone. When asked why the park had not disclosed what had happened to the rhino immediately after the incident, the park stated, “the impacts of this event were tragic and broke out hearts,” Fox 35 reported. (RELATED: Employee Coaxes Chimpanzee That Escaped From Zoo With Rain Jacket And A Hug)

“For more than twelve years, Wild Florida’s mission has been to provide an unforgettable Everglades experience that promotes a connection with animals while inspiring education and conservation. Unfortunately, we are sometimes faced with unforeseen situations and circumstances that require an immediate response to ensure the continued safety of visitors, staff, neighbors, and, most importantly, animals in our care,” the wildlife park said in a released statement Monday per WESH news.

FWC has reported that there will be no further action concerning the incident.