Chris Wallace Sees Lowest Ratings Since Joining CNN

News anchor Chris Wallace’s new show on CNN received its lowest television ratings in a month yet, according to Nielsen.

The show, “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?,” garnered 323,000 viewers and 38,000 in the key 25-54 demographic when it aired Sunday, according to Nielsen data. The show averaged 365,000 viewers and 48,000 in the 25-54 demo in the month of January.

In comparison, Fox News’ “Fox & Friends Sunday” raked in 1.544 million viewers and Mark Levin’s program on Fox News, “Life, Liberty and Levin,” garnered 1.129 million views.

Former Fox News host Chris Wallace sees worst ratings month since CNN move https://t.co/XgWTdUj53Y — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 1, 2023

The show began airing on CNN’s previous streaming platform, CNN+, which was folded less than five weeks after launching. In early September, it began airing Fridays on HBO Max and every Sunday program on CNN. (RELATED: Chris Wallace Breaks Silence On Implosion Of CNN+)

Wallace’s program suffered low ratings in September by raking in 401,000 viewers and 44,000 were in the 25-54 demo. The longtime anchor left the widely watched “Fox News Sunday” in December 2021 after his growing frustration with the network’s coverage of former President Donald Trump and the Capitol riot.

CNN suffered historically low ratings in 2022 following mass layoffs and budgetary issues since the network’s president, Chris Licht, took over. The network averaged a little over a half million viewers in a day, and slightly over 120,000 in the key 25-54-year-old advertiser demographic. The network’s profitability sank below $1 billion for the first time in 2016 due to the rise of digital subscriptions.

At the start of 2023, the network witnessed its lowest numbers in nine years after averaging just 444,000 viewers in primetime and 93,000 in the 25-54 demo, The Wrap reported. Its new morning program, “CNN This Morning,” suffered its lowest week since its launch at the end of January after raking in 331,000 views.