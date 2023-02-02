Disgraced Ex-FBI Official Says Computer Repairman Could Face Criminal Charges Over Hunter Biden’s Laptop

Former Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Andrew McCabe suggested Thursday a computer repairman could face charges over Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Attorneys for Biden admitted Thursday that the data from the laptop belonged to Hunter Biden, as reported by the New York Post in October 2020, when they asked federal and state authorities to investigate repairman John Paul Mac Isaac and Rudy Giuliani. (RELATED: Major Media Outlet Apologizes To Repairman Who Obtained Hunter Biden’s Laptop)

“It’s a crime to access electronic information without authorization or exceed the authorization you do have. That’s the part that might apply to the computer repairman,” McCabe told “CNN Newsroom” co-hosts Victor Blackwell and Alisyn Camerota. “It can be a federal crime to steal electronic information and profit from it, use that information. It’s like using stolen property. There are a number of different potential crimes here.”

Documents from the laptop were previously authenticated by the Daily Caller in October 2020, while the Washington Post and New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the data in March 2022.

“I think what this really is is an effort by Mr. Biden and his attorneys to recast his role in this whole saga as a victim of a crime, rather than someone who, you know, the material on this laptop points to some sort of alleged malfeasance on his part,” McCabe continued. “I’m surprised it’s taken them this long to get around to it. It’s a very calculated and effective strategy. It reframes the controversy around the laptop in a way that’s potentially very beneficial for him.”

McCabe was fired as deputy director of the FBI in 2018 following an inspector general’s report that accused him of lying about leaks to the media, but the firing was reversed in 2021 following a legal settlement.

“I think it’s probably a smart move at this point and it’s as effective as a public relations tool and as a tool managing his contentions with Congress as much as it is likely to inspire an independent federal investigation,” McCabe added.

