‘Squad’ Rep. Rashida Tlaib Breaks Down Crying On The House Floor

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan broke down in tears on the floor of the House of Representatives Thursday after her democratic colleague Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was removed from the House Foreign Affairs committee.

Omar’s spot on the House Foreign Affairs Committee was taken away due to her past antisemitic comments about Jews, including remarks in which he argued American support of Israel was “all about the Benjamins.” Republicans voted to kick Omar off of the committee by vote Thursday, prompting Tlaib to rail against the decision and break down in tears. (RELATED: Republican Lawmakers Face Roadblocks In Attempt To Remove Ilhan Omar From Foreign Affairs Committee)

“Where are the free speech warriors today?” Tlaib asked. “The hypocrisy is obvious to the American people, you are showing who you all are really.”

Rashida Tlaib literally breaks down in tears over Ilhan Omar being removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee. pic.twitter.com/Q81minIxvJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 2, 2023

Tlaib began crying and continued to speak despite being told multiple times that her time had expired.

“I know that Congresswoman Omar will not be silenced,” Tlaib yelled. “To Congresswoman Omar, I am so sorry sis, that our country is failing you today through this chamber!”

Tlaib’s microphone was eventually turned off when she refused to acknowledge that her time had expired.

The vote was split along party lines, with 218 Republicans electing to remove Omar from the committee, while all 211 Democrats voted for her to remain in her role. The Republicans’ resolution stated that Omar had “brought dishonor to the House of Representatives” with her antisemitic comments and had “disqualified” her from a spot on the Foreign Affairs committee.

Tlaib did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

