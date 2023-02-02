Gisele Bundchen’s Retirement Wish For Tom Brady Is Pure PR Schlock, But His ‘New Girlfriend’ Gets Very Spicy

Tom Brady announced his retirement again and received two very different responses from the ladies in his life.

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen is fresh off her divorce from Brady and had previously cited Brady’s inability to retire from the game as a major point of contention in their marriage. Her response to his second retirement announcement on Wednesday was overly sterile and clearly lacked the raw emotion one would expect from a newly divorced couple that fought about this very topic. Brady’s rumored girlfriend, Veronika Rajek, spiced things up with a tantalizing message that more than made up for Bundchen’s tepid post.

Bündchen wasted no time at all responding to Brady’s public post about his official retirement. Fans expecting drama were surely disappointed when Bündchen posted a lukewarm, barely-believable response to her ex-husband’s social media account.

“Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” Bündchen wrote alongside a prayer emoji.

Some viewed it as an ex taking the high road. Others felt it was weak and fake.

Everyone forgot about it seconds after seeing Rajek's response.

Rajek posted a sultry photograph to her own Instagram account featuring her rock-hard abs and all her assets in a barely-there bikini.

She didn’t mention Brady’s name at all, but she really didn’t have to.

“So hard to retire from beach days, so enjoy while they last ❤️” Rajek wrote as a caption to her tantalizing photograph.

She followed up her brief verbal tease with some x’s and o’s, and fans immediately knew her ‘retirement’ post was dedicated to Brady, giving him lots of ideas about what to do with all the newfound free time that retirement offers.

Rajek and Brady haven’t publicly announced their relationship, and there has not been an official confirmation that they’re together, but the mention of “retirement” is less likely to be a coincidence than it is to be a subtle shout-out to maintain Brady’s attention.