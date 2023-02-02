Severe Ice Storm Leaves Half A Million Without Power, Nine Dead

A dangerous ice storm has been tearing through the South since Monday, leaving at least nine casualties and many still without power, according to Axios.

Harsh roads and driving conditions were responsible for claiming seven lives in Texas, one in Oklahoma, and one in Arkansas, Axios reported, and much of Texas remains without power. The freezing weather resulted in 700-plus flight cancellations, and about 1,000 delayed.

Power crews were “scrambling” in Central Texas to fix the power outage that hundreds of thousands Texans experienced, the Texas Tribune reported. The freezing weather conditions and fallen trees took out power lines across the area.

8:14 PM: FINALLY beginning to see some clearing on radar. Road conditions will slowly improve as we climb into the mid 30s today. Slick spots will persist overnight but widespread improvement is expected tomorrow. Allow for extra travel time today. It’s still slushy! #dfwwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/RixBGsxSwc — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) February 2, 2023

Eight states were affected by the ice storm, from Texas to Tennessee, since the onset of the conditions on Monday. (RELATED: Airlines Cancel Over 800 Flights As Winter Storm Looms)

As of Thursday, more than 11 million Americans were subjected to ice storm warnings and 4.2 million were under winter storm warnings, according to Axios.

Conditions should lighten up by the end of day, and will be back in the 40s and 50s by Friday, the National Weather Service said. Hazardous conditions from this Winter weather will continue in February.

