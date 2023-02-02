‘They’re Not Taking My Gas Stove Out,’ Manchin Says As Biden Admin Plans Gas Stove Crackdown

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said Thursday that he would not support any bans on gas stoves as the Biden administration seems to gear toward a crackdown on the household appliance.

The Department of Energy (DOE) revealed a proposed rule Wednesday that would set a new “energy conservation standard” for both gas stoves and electric cooking equipment. The rule would create energy efficiency standards for new gas stoves. A commissioner at the Consumer Product Safety Commission told Bloomberg in January the Biden administration was considering a ban on gas stoves, citing a December 2022 study.

Manchin made note of the proposed rule while speaking on the floor.

“I just want to mention one last thing unrelated to our hearing topic today,” Manchin said. “Gas, and I’ll repeat gas stoves have been in the news lately and I’ve come out strongly against the Consumer Product Safety Commission pursuing any ban of gas stoves.”

Manchin said he and Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz would introduce legislation Thursday to ensure gas stoves aren’t banned. (RELATED: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Includes Tax-Free Gas Stoves In Proposed Budget)

“I’ve always been a proponent of energy efficiency,” he continued. “But the draft rule proposes efficiency levels that DOE says at the highest level, up to 96% of gas stoves don’t currently meet. I don’t like where I think they’re going with this.”

“And I’ll tell you one thing; they’re not taking my gas stove out. And my wife and I would both be upset,” Manchin said. “The federal government doesn’t have any business telling American families how to cook their dinner. If there’s technology down the road, and as we transition into new technology, that’s fine, but basically retrofitting or removing stoves that people have had for years is not going to happen.”

Manchin and Cruz introduced the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act, which would prevent the Consumer Product Safety Commission from regulating the banning of gas stoves.