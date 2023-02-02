‘Everything In Our Power To Bring Him Back’: Robert Kraft Hopes To Sign Tom Brady To One-Day Contract With Patriots

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Thursday on CNN that he hopes to sign quarterback Tom Brady to a one-day contract so he can officially retire with the Pats.

“I’d do it tomorrow,” Kraft told Don Lemon. “Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it. And to us, he always has been and always will be a Patriot.”

“We will do everything in our power to bring him back, have him sign off as a Patriot,” he added.

WATCH starting at

Despite Brady spending his last three years of his NFL career playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and helping them win a Super Bowl, he became the legend he is today for his time spent playing for the New England Patriots.

Brady quarterbacked the Patriots franchise to nine Super Bowl appearances and won six of them. His accolades from his 20 seasons spent playing for New England set him apart from any other player in NFL history. (RELATED: Arena Football League Announces 2024 Relaunch With 16 Teams)

The chunk of the records Brady holds were spent wearing the red, white and blue as a Patriot. Brady leads the NFL in:

Games won (251)

Career completions (7,753)

Games started (333)

Regular-season passing yards (89,214)

Touchdown passes (649)

Playoff wins (35)

Playoff passing yards (13,400)

Playoff passing touchdowns (88)

Super Bowl passing touchdowns (21)

Super Bowl passing yards (3,039)

Championships won (7)

Super Bowl MVPs (5)

The list goes on and on for #12.

Brady undoubtedly became the greatest football player of all time with New England. As a life-long Patriots fan, I don’t think there’d be any better way to truly cap off his career (other than a first-ballot Hall of Fame induction) than if Brady signs a one-day contract with the Patriots and retires with them.

Time will tell — but I’m sure it’ll happen.