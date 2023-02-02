This Year’s Super Bowl Movie Trailers Are Already Giving Fans A Good Tease

Super Bowl LVII includes some serious movie teasers that already have fans excited.

This year’s spots will include trailers for “The Flash,” “Fast X,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” and the hype for these ultra-expensive ad spots is already starting to build.

This year’s domestic box office is expected to be upwards of $9 billion, according to Deadline, and these ad-drops could very well be major contributors to that total. The cost for this level of targeted advertising is massive, with a 30-second spot during Fox’s Feb. 12 telecast reportedly going for $7 million.

Last year’s Super Bowl attracted 112 million viewers and remains a leading source of advertising appeal for the major contenders that can afford the bill, according to Deadline.

Warner Bros. is taking front and center this year, after several years worth of Super Bowl absence. They’re pegged to plug the June 16 release of DC’s highly anticipated movie “The Flash,” starring embattled star Ezra Miller.

Universal is poised to heavily promote their big-money Fast & Furious franchise with a teaser for “Fast X,” starring Vin Diesel. The tenth installment in the auto-adrenaline series is slotted for a May 19 world release. (RELATED: Snoop Dogg And Pete Davidson Announced As NFL Pro Bowl Captains)

From “80 for Brady,” to “True Spirit,” to “Little Dixie,” these #movies may give the #SuperBowl a run for its money this weekend 📽️https://t.co/2t2hWuNuWk — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) February 2, 2023

Disney is set to throw its hat into the ring with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” clips, as well as spots for “The Little Mermaid” live-action remake and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” according to Deadline.

Paramount confirmed spots for “Scream VI,” “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” and “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” according to Deadline.

MGM and Lionsgate are keeping their spots under lock and key, making sure fans stay tuned to the Super Bowl ads to see which films they decide to feature.

The stakes are as high as the anticipation is — with less than two weeks until the big reveal.