Police Charge Daughter After Finding 96-Year-Old Mother Dead In Freezer

An Illinois woman is facing felony charges as city police are accusing her of keeping the body of her dead mother in a freezer.

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) allege 69-year-old Eva Thatcher stored the remains of her late 96-year-old mother, Regina Michalski, in a freezer at an apartment, according to WGN9. Thatcher was charged for allegedly concealing a death and possessing a fraudulent identification card.

A woman hid her mother’s dead body in a freezer in the family’s garage for nearly two years after she died, prosecutors said. https://t.co/YgLV8QgXza pic.twitter.com/AzoJgG8rWc — Block Club Chicago (@BlockClubCHI) February 3, 2023

Police uncovered the body after Michalski's grandchild, Sabrina Watson of Kentucky, began to research the web for evidence of her grandmother's death.

Watson was under the impression that Michalski passed away a number of years ago.

“I couldn’t find her,” Watson told WGN9. “No record of her being buried or a memorial online or anything like that, so I knew her body was somewhere, it was somewhere, and it wasn’t in the ground.”

Watson acted on a “gut feeling” and then called law enforcement Monday to check on the apartment.. Thatcher and Watson’s mother, whom Watson is “estranged” from, shared a separate first-floor flat on the same block.

A Chicago woman has been accused of keeping her mother’s dead body in a freezer for nearly two years while living in a nearby apartment.#NationalNews #Chicago #crime https://t.co/2LQZRLTcpX — Mid-Michigan NOW (@midmichigannow) February 3, 2023

CPD spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed that Watson's call resulted in Michalski's body being found inside of a freezer at the home. Both the appliance and the body were removed from the property as part of a death investigation.

Once both the investigation and the autopsy come to a conclusion, Watson will journey to Chicago to ensure that her grandmother gets a proper burial service.

Michalski immigrated from Poland after the end of World War II.