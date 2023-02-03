Dem Rep Warns TikTok Is A National Security Threat

Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton said Friday on CNN that TikTok poses a national security threat to the U.S. and said it is imperative the government takes swift action against the app.

Moulton was discussing the threat of Chinese aggression before the host noted that Democratic Colorado Sen. Michael Bennett has called on Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores citing national security concerns.

Moulton agreed, but said the matter is “controversial.”

“Well, look, this is controversial because, of course, a lot of Americans like TikTok. But, at the end of the day, it is a threat to our national security. And let me just speak for a second as a dad. I don’t want an app that steals my daughter’s data and influences their behavior on their phones. Now, they’re too young to have phones right now, but they’re going to get phones someday soon and I don’t want a Chinese company stealing their data. That’s exactly what TikTok does. And so it is a threat, not just to our national security rite large, but, frankly, to American families.”

Moulton added that “maybe we should ban TikTok.” (RELATED: Rep. Adam Schiff Fundraises On China-Owned TikTok After Getting Booted From Intel Committee)

“But then what happens to the next TikTok that comes along?” Moulton added.

WATCH:

Democratic Virginia Sen. Mark Warner raised concerns about the app in November, saying that former President Donald Trump correctly labeled TikTok as an “enormous threat.”

Bennett has joined the chorus of calls, saying the China-linked app should be pulled from the app stores.

“TikTok collects vast and sophisticated data from its users, including faceprint and voiceprints,” Bennett wrote in a letter. “Unlike most social media platforms, TikTok poses an unique concern because Chinese law obligates ByteDance, it’s Beijing-based parent company, to ‘support, assist, and cooperate with state intelligence work’.”

Democratic Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi also took a stance against the app.

TikTok has denied the the Chinese government has control over the app or ByteDance and claimed data sharing is not possible under its current agreement with the Chinese government.